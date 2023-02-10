Lizzo on Getting ‘Legitimately So Drunk’ With Adele at Grammys

Adele and Lizzo know how to have a good damn time. On Friday, the Special singer joined Elvis Duran on his morning show to talk about getting “so drunk” with Adele as they celebrated their recent albums at the 2023 Grammys.

“I was legitimately so drunk. Me and Adele were drinking so much that we didn’t even really know what the categories were at this point,” Lizzo said. “We were like, ‘Wait. Did they do best new artist?’ We didn’t even know when it was time and they would just call out names so we were like, ‘Smile, smile.'”

Lizzo reflected on her reaction when they announced her song “About Damn Time” as the winner for Record of the Year at Sunday’s awards show. “When they called my name I was in total shock because I didn’t expect to win at all,” she said, adding that she had an “entire flask” of alcohol with Adele. “Let alone a big one… [But] I always knew I had a record of the year.”

Lizzo explained that she had not prepared for any speech, but when she won for Best Remix during the premiere ceremony, she realized that she could possibly win a bigger award during the show.

As she accepted her speech, Lizzo — who dropped a remix of her song "Special" with SZA yesterday — shouted Adele out and said, "Let me tell you something. Me and Adele are having a good time just enjoying ourselves, rooting for our friends. This is an amazing night, this is so unexpected."

“Positive and feel-good music wasn’t mainstream at that point and I felt very misunderstood,” she added. “I felt on the outside looking in, but I stayed true to myself because I wanted to make the world a better place.”

Also that night, the British star won the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song “Easy on Me.”