Lizzo Wants Us to Twerk Our Asses This Summer and it’s ‘About Damn Time’

Get your swimsuits out, Lizzo has officially declared her new song “About Damn Time” the “song of the summer.” On Thursday, the singer released her feel-good grooving single alongside the video. Her first track of 2022 will appear on her highly anticipated album, Special, which arrives July 15 via Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic. The LP is available for preorder.

In the Christian Breslauer-directed video, Lizzo attends a Stressed & Sexy support group and she’s asked to share her thoughts with the class. She busts out of the classroom and grooves to the electrifying beats down a hallway paved with a disco-lit floor. Lizzo turns the school into a unified stress-relieving dance party, which includes synchronized swimmers, dancing in neon-lit cubicles, and doing the splits in glittery attire.

“Turn up the music, turn down the lights/I’ve got a feeling I’m gonna be all right,” she sings on the empowering chorus. “OK, all right/It’s about damn time.”

Lizzo — who recently launched her clothing brand Yitty — teased the song on Sunday by sharing a video of herself showing off her bootay in her new Yitty shapewear while walking up the stairs of a private jet. “Song of the summer coming 4/14,” she wrote. “Are you ready?”

She also played some of the song for James Corden on The Late Late Show after sharing she worked on the album for “three frickin’ years.”

While playing the song, Lizzo, started dancing to its beat alongside Gabrielle Union. “There’s more where that came from, baby!” Lizzo said. The new song comes as she stars in reality series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls on Amazon Prime Video.

This weekend, Lizzo will appear as both the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Lizzo’s last release was “Rumors” alongside Cardi B in 2021. In 2019, she released her LP Cuz I Love You, which featured the internet-breaking “Juice,” “Truth Hurts,” “Good as Hell” and “Tempo” with Missy Elliott.