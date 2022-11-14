Lizzo Has Even More ‘Special’ Live Plans for 2023

Lizzo has added a fresh set of North American dates to her Special tour for 2023.

Following a run of shows in the U.K. and Europe in February and March, Lizzo will launch her second North American leg April 21 at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. The run will continue through May and wrap June 2 at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California. Latto, who opened for Lizzo on the first leg, will continue to provide support in 2023.

Tickets for the 17-date trek will go on sale Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. local time. A presale for American Express cardholders will run Nov. 16 through 17. Full details are on Lizzo’s website.

Lizzo is about to wrap the first North American leg of her Special tour with a pair of shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Nov. 18 and 19. The pop star released Special back in July, marking her fourth studio album and first since her 2019 Grammy-winning breakthrough, Cuz I Love You.

Along with dropping a new album and spending much of the year on the road, Lizzo presided over the premiere of her new reality show, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which won the Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program in September. Lizzo is also set to release a new documentary about her life and career, Love, Lizzo, Nov. 24 on HBO Max.

Lizzo 2023 Tour Dates

April 21 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

April 22 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

April 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

April 26 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

May 4 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

May 6 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

May 9 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

May 10 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

May 12 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

May 13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

May 16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

May 17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

May 19 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

May 20 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

May 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

May 25 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

June 2 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena