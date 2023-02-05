Lizzo Takes Grammys to Church With ‘Special’ Performance

Lizzo returned to the Grammy stage to perform a couple of her biggest hits this year. She opened her performance with an a cappella take on her hit “About Damn Time” before quickly taking the Grammys to church with “Special.” Flanked by a group of dancers in gold gospel choir robes, Lizzo belted out the empowering track, emphasizing the lines “Is it just because I’m Black and heavy?/Y’all don’t hear me though.” Following her performance, host Trevor Noah described her as being “like if dopamine was a person.”



The singer was nominated for five awards this year, including Album of the Year and Pop Vocal Album. Her first Grammy appearance was in 2020, when she was up for eight awards, including Album, Record and Song of the Year as well as Best New Artist. She took home three awards that night, including Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You, Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit "Truth Hurts," and Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Jerome."

She released Special last year. It debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 and topped the singles charts with “About Damn Time.” The hit single is up for Song and Record of the Year.

Outside of Special, Lizzo had a massively successful 2022. She launched her shapewear line Yitty as well as the reality competition series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls where 13 women competed to be her back-up dancers. The series won three Emmy Awards, including the trophy for Outstanding Competition Program.