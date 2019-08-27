Watch Lizzo Bring Inflatable Ass to 2019 VMAs With ‘Truth Hurts,’ ‘Good as Hell’

Lizzo performed at the MTV Video Music Awards, and it turns out she is 100% that bitch. The pop star, still on a high from being featured on Barack Obama’s playlist, performed “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell” in front of an inflatable ass.

“You coulda had a bad bitch, non-committal/help you with your career just a little,” she sang during “Truth Hurts,” before shedding her cowgirl attire for a neon yellow leotard. She then transitioned into “Good as Hell,” taking the crowd to church as she was joined by dancers and a cloudy backdrop, resembling a hip-hop heaven.

LIZZO CAME AND DID WHAT SHE HAD TO DO. #VMAs pic.twitter.com/v8GsoPrSoC — ash (@blaquepink) August 27, 2019

Lizzo recently dropped a remix of “Truth Hurts” with DaBaby, pumping new verses into the Cuz I Love You track. “Good as Hell,” released on the 2016 EP Coconut Oil, was prominently featured on Season 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race during the “lip sync for your life” segment.

“I’m jumping straight into a scenario [now] on certain songs where I’m literally sitting in a car with someone crying and I’m like, ‘Pull this car over, I need to get this off my chest,'” she told Rolling Stone last spring. “Or when I’m literally sending a text to a fuckboy [saying] ‘Take yo’ ass home. Stop texting me.’ There’s literal specifics here. You’re in the scene of a movie: my movie, my life.”

Lizzo is currently on tour in support of Cuz I Love You. She’ll spend the first half of the fall stopping in major North American cities — including two nights at New York’s Radio City Music Hall on September 22nd and 24th and three nights at the Hollywood Palladium on October 18th, 20th and 21st — before she heads off to Europe.