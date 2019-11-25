Lizzo Shows Off Her Full Range With ‘Jerome’ at 2019 AMAs

Fresh off her league-leading eight Grammy nominations, Lizzo capped off a triumphant year at the 2019 American Music Awards, delivering a passionate version of her waltzing ballad “Jerome.”

“This light represents the love that you have for yourself. So shine bright,” the singer told the audience, instructing the crowd to pool the collective glow from their cellphone screens. Clad in a frilly dress, Lizzo showcased her full vocal range on the track — building from growls and screeches to cinematic falsetto leaps.

At the 2019 American Music Awards, Lizzo is up for Best New Artist, Best Soul/R&B Song (“Juice”) and Best Female Artist Soul/R&B. Earlier in the week, she racked up eight Grammy nominations, including nods in all of the Big Four categories: Album of the Year (Cuz I Love You [Deluxe]), Record of the Year and Song of the Year (“Truth Hurts”) and Best New Artist.

“Truth Hurts” is also up for Best Pop Solo Performance, with two more Cuz I Love You tracks nominated in the Best R&B Performance (“Exactly How I Feel”) and Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Jerome”). Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) is also among the Best Urban Contemporary Album nominees.

Lizzo will return to network television on December 21st when she serves as Saturday Night Live’s musical guest for Eddie Murphy’s much-anticipated return.