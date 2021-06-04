 Watch Liz Phair's Confessional 'The Game' Video - Rolling Stone
Liz Phair has released the new video for “The Game.” She dropped her latest Soberish single at midnight on Thursday, just before the album’s official Friday release via Chrysalis. It’s her first studio LP in 11 years following 2010’s Funstyle.

In the confessional-styled clip, Phair addresses the camera as she sings about a relationship that isn’t meeting needs. “By this time tomorrow/You’re gonna be so far away,” she sings. “And every time I think we’re solid/You change the game.”

Soberish was produced by longtime collaborator Brad Wood, who helmed Phair’s acclaimed Exile in GuyvilleWhip-Smart and Whitechocolatespaceegg. “The Game” follows LP singles “In There,” “Spanish Doors,” “Hey Lou” and “Good Side.”

“I found my inspiration for Soberish by delving into an early era of my music development, my art school years spent listening to Art Rock and New Wave music non-stop on my Walkman,” she said in a statement about the album. “The English Beat, The Specials, Madness, R.E.M.’s Automatic for the People, Yazoo, the Psychedelic Furs, Talking Heads, Velvet Underground, Laurie Anderson, and the Cars. The city came alive for me as a young person, the bands in my headphones lending me the courage to explore.”

 

