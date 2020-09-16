 Liz Phair Encourages Voting in New Voice Tweet Song - Rolling Stone
Liz Phair Encourages Voting in New Voice Tweet Song

Christina Aguilera, Dua Lipa, Kim Gordon and more artists participate in #YourVoiceYourVote campaign

Liz Phair performs at the 2019 Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta's Central Park on Friday, May, 3rd, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by [Paul R. Giunta]/Invision/AP)

Liz Phair penned a new tune encouraging voting for Twitter's #YourVoiceYourVote campaign.

Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP

Liz Phair is among several artists who participated in Twitter’s new #YourVoiceYourVote campaign, where artists use the platform’s voice tweet function to encourage voting.

Many artists, including Dua Lipa, Kim Gordon and Spoon, recorded messages to get folks out to vote. Others, such as Phair and Christina Aguilera, performed a song to advocate.

“I don’t want to hear you waited too long to vote when you could’ve voted early,” Phair sings over her Fleetwood Mac-inspired acoustic guitar-led tune. “I don’t want to hear you blew it off and slept in when we need a clear majority this election.” The singer captioned her voice tweet by sharing that she plans to vote by mail. “Each state does voting differently, but you may be able to request your ballot today,” she added.

Christina Aguilera also sang in her voice tweet for the campaign, offering up lyrics from her 2016 single “Change.” “Stand tall, then proudly lift your voices,” she sings a cappella. “Let ’em know who we are and our choices.”

In March, Phair announced she will be releasing new album Soberish, the follow-up to 2010’s Funstyle. While a release date has not been announced, she shared that the LP will arrive on her new label Chrysalis.

In This Article: Christina Aguilera, Dua Lipa, Kim Gordon, Liz Phair, Spoon

