Liz Phair Announces Upcoming Album Title, Tour Dates

Liz Phair has finally unveiled the title of her upcoming album, along with a string of tour dates she’ll be embarking on before hitting the road with Alanis Morissette and Garbage.

Soberish, Phair’s first album since 2010’s Funstyle, is tentatively slated for release this summer; an official date has yet to be announced.

Phair will kick off her tour at the Beacham in Orlando, Florida, on May 1st, and will play a dozen shows throughout the eastern United States with a final concert at New York’s Webster Hall on May 17th. You can then catch Phair touring with Morissette and Garbage — in support of Morissette’s upcoming album Such Pretty Forks in the Road, and to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Jagged Little Pill — from June 2nd through July 25th.

Tickets for Phair’s tour go on sale this Friday, March 6th, 12:00 local time.

Last year Phair published her debut memoir Horror Stories, chronicling her rise to prominence as one of Chicago’s foremost rock artists in the Nineties and the subsequent backlash against her when she pivoted toward pop music, as well as her experiences with motherhood and maturity.

In October, she released “Good Side,” her first single in nearly in decade, teaming up once again with Exile in Guyville producer Brad Wood.

Liz Phair 2020 Tour Dates

May 1st – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

May 2nd – Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works

May 4th – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

May 5th – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

May 6th – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

May 8th – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

May 9th – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

May 10th – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

May 12th – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

May 13th – Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre

May 16th – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA

May 17th – New York, NY @ Webster Hall