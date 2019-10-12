See Liz Phair Perform New Song ‘Good Side,’ Talk Memoir on ‘CBS This Morning’

Just days after releasing her first new music in five years, Liz Phair visited CBS This Morning to perform three songs in a “Saturday Sessions” mini-concert.

The alt-rock singer, who just released her debut memoir Horror Stories and shared an exclusive audio excerpt of her reading it, performed her new single “Good Side” for the first time, and blistered through classics like Exile in Guyville‘s “Divorce Song” and “Why Can’t I?” from her 2003 eponymous album.

Phair made her latest single “Good Side” with Exile in Guyville producer Brad Wood, also marking her first new music to come from her new imprint, Orphic. A press release revealed that she plans to release a new full-length album on Orphic in early 2020.

Alongside her set, Phair sat down with CBS This Morning co-host Anthony Mason to discuss rock stardom, Horror Stories and took a look back at her debut LP Exile in Guyville.

“I’m uncomfortable with being ‘the star’ kinda. I ham it up. You know how you overcompensate when you’re uncomfortable about something? But I am a bookish, nerdish introvert who just doesn’t want to be invisible or irrelevant,” she said.

Phair also discussed the most difficult moments to write in her new memoir, which she revealed as the affair she had at the end of her marraige and the #MeToo chapter about the sexual harassment she experienced.

“I don’t like to see myself as a victim. I don’t like to feel like a victim. I feel sorry for that girl I was. I wish I could go back and help her out or hold her hand or yell at someone for her,” Phair said.