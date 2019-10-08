 Liz Phair Releases Memoir With a New Song, ‘Good Side’ – Rolling Stone
Liz Phair Releases Memoir With a New Song, ‘Good Side’

Debut book Horror Stories follows life of Exile in Guyville artist

By

Claire Shaffer

Liz Phair performs at the 2019 Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta's Central Park on Friday, May, 3rd, 2019, in Atlanta2019 Shaky Knees Festival, Atlanta, USA - 03 May 2019

Liz Phair has released her new memoir 'Horror Stories,' together with a new song, "Good Side," and announced an L.A. residency.

Paul R Giunta/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Liz Phair’s debut memoir, Horror Stories, arrives today, and she’s released a brand-new song to accompany it — her first since 2014. “Good Side,” made in collaboration with Exile in Guyville producer Brad Wood, is the first release from Phair’s own newly formed record label, Orphic. According to a press release for Phair, she plans to release a full-length LP from Orphic in early 2020.

In an interview with Stereogum, Phair said of “Good Side,” “I think there’s a sense of counterbalancing the weight of my memoir being concerned with the darkness and haunting aspects of the past. ‘Good Side’ captures the optimism and acceptance I feel even in the face of disappointments.” She also name-checked several current artists that she’s been listening to, including FKA Twigs, Kim Gordon and Angel Olsen.

Phair will embark on a residency this November at the Largo at the Coronet Theatre in Los Angeles, playing a show each Monday for a total of four nights. Each show will start off with a book discussion of Horror Stories with an audience Q&A, followed by a live performance from Phair and her band. Tickets will go on sale today at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time, with tickets available for one or both parts of the show.

