Liz Phair Releases Memoir With a New Song, ‘Good Side’

Liz Phair’s debut memoir, Horror Stories, arrives today, and she’s released a brand-new song to accompany it — her first since 2014. “Good Side,” made in collaboration with Exile in Guyville producer Brad Wood, is the first release from Phair’s own newly formed record label, Orphic. According to a press release for Phair, she plans to release a full-length LP from Orphic in early 2020.

In an interview with Stereogum, Phair said of “Good Side,” “I think there’s a sense of counterbalancing the weight of my memoir being concerned with the darkness and haunting aspects of the past. ‘Good Side’ captures the optimism and acceptance I feel even in the face of disappointments.” She also name-checked several current artists that she’s been listening to, including FKA Twigs, Kim Gordon and Angel Olsen.

Phair will embark on a residency this November at the Largo at the Coronet Theatre in Los Angeles, playing a show each Monday for a total of four nights. Each show will start off with a book discussion of Horror Stories with an audience Q&A, followed by a live performance from Phair and her band. Tickets will go on sale today at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time, with tickets available for one or both parts of the show.