Hear Live Rip Through Previously Unreleased Track ‘Hold Me Up’

Nineties alt-rock outfit Live unveiled a previously unreleased song, “Hold Me Up,” which will appear on the 25th anniversary edition of their 1994 album, Throwing Copper, out July 19th via Radioactive/MCA/Ume.

Recorded during the Throwing Copper sessions, “Hold Me Up” moves from a soft, dreamy verse to a thunderous chorus. The track eventually sticks in high gear as the band powers through a heavy bridge, complete with a wah-wah guitar solo, before frontman Ed Kowalczyk howls one last chorus, “Lift me up/In the palm of your hand/Lying to you is a river of sin.”

“Hold Me Up” is one of three bonus tacks that will appear on the 25th anniversary edition of Throwing Copper, along with “We Deal in Dreams” and “Susquehanna.” The collection will also come with a bonus disc featuring Live’s previously unreleased performance at Woodstock 1994.

The 25th anniversary edition of Throwing Copper is available to pre-order and will be released in several formats. The super deluxe box set will boast the original album on both CD and vinyl, the Woodstock performance on CD and a 12-page booklet featuring an in-depth interview with Live. Other formats include a deluxe digital edition and a standalone single CD.

Released in 1994, Throwing Copper marked Live’s second studio album and boasted a slew of major rock hits, including “Selling the Drama,” “I Alone,” “Lightning Crashes” and “All Over You.” The album hit Number One on the Billboard 200 chart and has since sold over 8 million copies.

“Throwing Copper is big songs, big feelings, big dynamics,” Kowalczyk said in a statement. “It was us taking the cart and throwing it way ahead of the horse, and we hoped the horse would eventually catch up. We had a ‘let’s build it and hope they come’ attitude.”

Live are set to embark on a North American tour this summer with Bush and Our Lady Peace. The run kicks off June 6th in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

Live Throwing Copper 25th Anniversary Edition Track List

Original album and bonus tracks

1. “The Dam At Otter Creek”

2. “Selling The Drama”

3. “I Alone”

4. “Iris”

5. “Lightning Crashes”

6. “Top”

7. “All Over You”

8. “Shit Towne”

9. “T.B.D.”

10. “Stage”

11. “Waitress”

12. “Pillar Of Davidson”

13. “White, Discussion”

14. “Horse” (Hidden Track On Original Release)

15. “Hold Me Up” (Bonus Track)

16. “We Deal In Dreams” (Bonus Track)

17. “Susquehanna” (Bonus Track)

Woodstock ’94

1. Iris”

2. “Top”

3. “The Beauty Of Gray”

4. “Selling The Drama”

5. “Shit Towne”

6. “Lightning Crashes”

7. “I Alone”

8. “Operation Spirit (The Tyranny of Tradition)”

9. “White, Discussion”