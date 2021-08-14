Live Nation Updates Covid-19 Policy to Require Vaccination or Negative Test

Live Nation has updated their Covid-19 policy to require all artists, crew and attendees show proof of full vaccination or a negative test at their venues and upcoming festivals.

The concert giant previously announced that it would be up to the artists whether to enforce the mandate. However, with the continued spread of the Delta variant, Live Nation instituted the stricter guidelines Friday to make the mandate a requirement for all shows at their venues starting in October, where permitted by law. Live Nation has also developed best practices for artists to request these policies at third party venues, the company added.

“Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4th we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US,” Live Nation president and CEO Michael Rapino said in a statement Friday.

Additionally, all Live Nation employees must be vaccinated by October 4th in order to visit any of the company’s offices, events or venues.

The new mandate was spurred in part by Live Nation’s success — or lack of superspread — at Chicago’s Lollapalooza, where festival-goers were required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test; “Twelve percent of fans said Lolla was actually their reason for getting vaccinated – which is a huge number with 400k attendees throughout the weekend,” a spokesperson told NBC News.

Earlier this week, concert promoters AEG instituted a Covid-19 mandate that required all eligible concertgoers — excluding children 12 and under — to be fully vaccinated in order to attend their events, like Coachella and Delaware’s Firefly.