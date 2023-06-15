Ticketmaster, Others Agree to All-In Pricing as White House Cracks Down on Hidden Junk Fees

Ticketmaster (owned by Live Nation), SeatGeek and other ticketing companies have agreed to institute all-in pricing in response to the White House’s crackdown on hidden junk fees.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden will meet with representatives from the ticketing industry and venue owners — including the CEOs of SeatGeek, TickPick and others as well as the president of Live Nation Venues — in an effort to bring “honest, transparent pricing” to the ticket-buying experience.

The good news for consumers is that, in the near future, when they purchase tickets, they’ll no longer be surprised by additional fees at checkout, which became a point of contention among millions of frustrated Taylor Swift fans. The bad news is that those “junk fees” will still exist, but now they’ll be included within the all-in pricing at the onset.

Biden has previously called upon Congress to pass legislation — which he dubbed the Junk Fee Protection Act — banning hidden junk fees. But until then, it’s up to the companies to take their own action.

“Today, Live Nation is committing to roll out an upfront all-in pricing experience in September showing just one clear, total price for more than 30 million fans who attend shows at the more than 200 Live Nation-owned venues and festivals across the country,” the White House said in their announcement. “Ticketmaster will also add a feature to give consumers the option to receive all-in upfront pricing for all other tickets sold on the platform.”

It's not just the ticketing industry where the Biden administration is targeting hidden junk fees: The president's council Thursday will also include the CEO of Airbnb, which recently adopted "fee-inclusive pricing."

“Today’s voluntary actions demonstrate that companies both big and small recognize the importance of providing consumers with honest, up-front all-in pricing, rather than tricking them with surprise fees at the end of checkout,” the White House added. “It is also just a first step towards addressing junk fees in the economy. The President continues to call on Congress to pass legislation that mandates up-front all-in pricing for all ticket sellers, bans surprise ‘resort fees,’ eliminates early termination fees charged by cable, internet, and cellphone companies, and bans family seating fees.”

“President Biden has been working to lower costs for hardworking families by bringing down inflation, capping insulin prices for seniors, and eliminating hidden junk fees,” National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard added in a statement. “More companies are heeding the President’s call so that Americans know what they’re paying for up front and can save money as a result.”