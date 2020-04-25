 Live Nation Amends Ticketmaster Refund Policy Following Criticism - Rolling Stone
Live Nation Amends Ticketmaster Refund Policy Following Criticism

“Fans, we hear you. We don’t want you to be waiting in limbo while shows are being rescheduled,” CEO Michael Rapino tweets

Following continued criticism over their refund policies, Live Nation has amended its previously announced plan for concerts canceled or postponed by the coronavirus pandemic, the New York Times reported Saturday.

“Fans, we hear you. We don’t want you to be waiting in limbo while shows are being rescheduled,” Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino tweeted Friday. “Thanks to your feedback, @LiveNation has revised our refund policy. If new dates aren’t set in 60 days, you’ll be able to get a refund at that time.”

Under the new policy, dubbed the Ticket Relief Plan, ticket holders whose concerts have been canceled will automatically receive a refund; if the canceled show was scheduled to take place at a Live Nation-owned venue, the ticket holder could instead exchange their refund for a 150% credit to be used toward a future ticket purchase.

“So if you spent $200 on tickets, you will receive $300 in credit,” Live Nation said of the 150% credit option. “When you choose this option, Live Nation will also donate tickets to healthcare workers to share the gift of live with those working on the front line through our Hero Nation program. We will donate 1 ticket for every ticket you originally purchased.”

For postponed gigs, tickets will automatically be transferred to the makeup date, although ticket holders will have a 30-day window after the new date is announced to opt for a refund. In the amended Ticket Relief Plan’s biggest change from its preceding policy, if the postponed concert isn’t rescheduled within 60 days of the postponement, then the 30-day window for refunds will open to ticket holders.

Live Nation and Ticketmaster have come under fire from music fans in recent months for holding onto money from tickets to shows that have either been canceled or postponed at a time when millions are out of work and struggling financially due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, a class action lawsuit in California was filed against the concert giant over its refund policies.

Taylor Swift and Bon Jovi are among the artists to refund or offer a ticket exchange following their canceled 2020 tour plans.

“Given these difficult times, we have made the decision to cancel the tour entirely. This will enable ticketholders to get refunds to help pay their bills or buy groceries,” Bon Jovi said in a statement. “These are trying times. You’ve always been there for us and we’ll always be there for you. We look forward to seeing everyone again on tour when we can all safely be together.”

Swift also offered her fans the option of exchanging their 2020 Lover Fest tickets for the now-2021 event or seeking a refund via the revised Ticketmaster return policy.

