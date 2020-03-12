 Live Nation Halts Touring Until April Amid Coronavirus Fears - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Kehlani Examines Fraught Relationship on New Single 'Toxic' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Live Nation, AEG Suspend Artist Touring Until April as Coronavirus Spreads

Companies also align with agents to develop live music industry’s unified response to COVID-19

By
Kory Grow

Senior Writer

Kory Grow's Most Recent Stories

View All
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - SEPTEMBER 27: Atmosphere during the 2019 Louder Than Life Music Festival at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center on September 27, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

Live Nation is suspending its tours amid fears related to the coronavirus, COVID-19, with an eye toward reassessing the situation in April.

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

Live Nation and AEG, North America’s largest concert promoters, are halting all large-scale tours in the U.S. and abroad until April and asking artists to come home amid coronavirus fears.

The competitors aligned with the biggest booking agencies in the country to mount a unified effort to address the situation. In a joint statement, executives from Live Nation, AEG, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), William Morris Endeavor (WME), Paradigm, and United Talent Agency (UTA) said they are working together to develop best practices to safeguard artists, fans, and staff in the concert industry.

“The world’s leading forces in live entertainment have come together to form a global task force to drive strategic support and unified direction ensuring precautionary efforts and ongoing protocol are in the best interest of artists, fans, staff, and the global community,” the coalition said in a joint statement. “At this time, we collectively recommend large scale events through the end of March be postponed. “We continue to support that small-scale events follow guidance set by their local government officials. We feel fortunate to have the flexibility to reschedule concerts, festivals, and live events as needed, and look forward to connecting fans with all their favorite artists and live entertainment soon.”

Related

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 16: General view of the O2 Arena during C2C Country 2 Country Festival at O2 Arena on March 16, 2014 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Christie Goodwin/Redferns via Getty Images)
C2C Festival Postponed Over Coronavirus Pandemic, Travel Policies
Broadway Theaters Close Amid Coronavirus Fears in New York City

Related

Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood's 11 Greatest 1980s Covers
Springfield of Dreams: 150 Best 'Simpsons' Episodes

Live Nation informed its employees that the suspension of touring activities would last through the end of the month and, other than a few shows Thursday and Friday, will be effective immediately while the organization figures out its next move in April. The company’s goal is for touring to resume in May or June.

The announcement comes at a time when the live music industry is bracing for impact. The spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus that the World Health Organization recently declared a pandemic, has prompted government officials to limit large public gatherings. The South by Southwest festival was canceled last week over worries about large crowds, Coachella was postponed, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that gatherings of more than 500 people would be restricted in the state, just ahead of Billie Eilish’s concert at Madison Square Garden. (Rolling Stone is keeping a running list of COVID-19-related event cancellations.)

In a recent earnings call with investors, Live Nation’s president, Joe Berchtold, expressed confidence that COVID-19 would not disrupt the company’s business. “While we expect breakouts over next few months, one of our strengths is we are highly diversified geographically,” he said. “Thus far we have seen no pullback and fan demand outside of specifically affected areas and overall attendance is weighted over latter half of this year, with 70 percent of attendance expected latter half of this year.”

He said the most flexible thing to do from a company perspective would be to reroute tours. “More challenging is when the festival gets canceled on a Saturday afternoon, he said. “Easiest economic challenge is to reroute and reschedule a show, no cost to us.”

Some of Live Nation’s biggest events in March include concerts by Billie Eilish, Third Eye Blind, Against Me! and Nick Cannon.

Additional reporting by Ethan Millman

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.