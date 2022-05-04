RS Recommends: Live Nation Launches $25 Tickets for ‘Concert Week’ Promo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Live music fans who’ve been patiently waiting to see their favorite artists, from Halsey to Wu-Tang Clan, are in for a surprise this week. After the pandemic shut down and delayed so many tours, a ton of acts have scheduled stops across the country over the next few months. And now, concert promoter Live Nation has made it a little more affordable to get to an upcoming show with its Concert Week event. The seven-day promotion lets you buy concert tickets for just $25 for up to 3,700 shows, no matter where you’re located.

Buy: Live Nation Concert Week Tickets at $25

If you’re thinking about picking up some tickets for an upcoming show, you’ll want to act quickly, since Live Nation’s Concert Week promotion only lasts for, well, the week. Starting today and running through May 10, you can purchase tickets for the $25 flat fee on Live Nation’s site, and you don’t need a special promo code to take part in the week-long deal.

To make the tour search a little easier, you can browse by your location on LiveNation.com. From there, you can search by upcoming events in your area, by your local venue, or according to the artist you want to see. After that, you can simply buy the tickets for certain shows, and they should only cost you $25 upfront during Live Nation’s Concert Week.

When you’re looking for tickets, you’ll be able to choose your seats for the specific venue. Depending on the artist, like for, say, a Shawn Mendes show, you might get directed to another site like Ticketmaster, and you’ll see the words “Concert Week Promotion” next to the $25 ticket price. You’ll want to keep in mind that your favorite band might have a show that falls under the Concert Week promotion, or even a festival appearance, while another stop on their tour might not. In other words, not every ticket for the artist’s entire tour schedule will necessarily retail for $25. (Some tickets also retail for less.)

Live Nation Concert Week: Shows, Tickets

The other 3,700 shows fans can choose from for Concert Week cover a wide range of tours and festival appearances with stops at stadiums, smaller clubs, and everything in between. Solo acts and bands on the Concert Week lineup include Aerosmith, Alicia Keys, Omar Apollo, REO Speedwagon, Sheryl Crow, Slipknot, The Black Keys, The Chicks, The Killers, The Who, Yola, and Wu-Tang Clan and Nas, just to name a few.

Live Nation’s Concert Week starts May 4, and you’ll have the next seven days before the ticket prices go back to their regular rates. You can buy your $25 concert ticket online now through Live Nation, and see the entire list of Concert Week-eligible tours below and on LiveNation.com.

Live Nation Concert Week Tour Promotion: