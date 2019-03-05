Live, Bush Plot Joint 25th Anniversary Tour

Live and Bush, two alumni of the Nineties alt-rock boom, announced a joint summer tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their respective signature albums: the former’s Throwing Copper and the latter’s Sixteen Stone. The trek launches June 6th at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT and wraps September 8th in Rochester, MI’s Meadow Brook Amphitheatre.

Tickets go on sale on March 15th, with presale tickets available to Citi card members via Citi’s Private Pass program beginning on March 12th at 10 a.m. local time through March 14th at 10 p.m. Artist presales are also available now through March 14th at 10 p.m. local time via Bush’s website as well as Live’s website.

“We are super excited to get back out on the road this year to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Throwing Copper,” said Live’s Ed Kowalczyk of their second LP. “It feels like the planets are aligning in a really magical way for us lately. Our reunion is now a few years old, and with every concert, we feel like we are breaking into new levels of power and confidence onstage. I can truly say that LIVE is better than ever, and it’s all coming together just in time for this special anniversary in our career.”

The singer added that Live “jumped at the chance” to tour with Bush. “Having had both our bands’ respective breakthrough albums released in 1994, there’s a kind of kinship there in our collective experience that I think is really cool and unique,” he said. “I had a chance to reconnect with Gavin and Bush at a show we recently played together in Mexico, and I was blown away by their performance. As we watched Bush from the side of the stage, I leaned over to Chad Taylor and yelled in his ear, ‘This summer is gonna fuckin’ rock!'”

“We are thrilled to be touring this summer with Live,” said Bush’s Gavin Rossdale. “The wealth and depth of songs from both bands should provide a great night of music. Looking forward to seeing you all this summer … Sixteen Stone propelled us onto the musical landscape. Those songs have found a way into the soundtrack of people’s lives and that is the highest compliment available. We’ve continued to make music that resonates with people.”

Kowalczyk continued with Live until the band’s 2009 hiatus but didn’t rejoin for the group’s 2012 reunion or their eighth LP, 2014’s The Turn, which features singer Chris Shinn. Bush originally broke up in 2002 but have released three albums since regrouping in 2010, including their most recent, 2017’s Black and White Rainbows.

Live and Bush Tour 2019 Dates



June 6 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino – The Grand Theater

June 7 – Atlantic City, NJ @Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

June 8 – Burlington, Ontario, Canada @ Spencer Smith Park – Sound of Music Festival

June 11 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

June 13 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 14 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands- Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC

June 15 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 26 – Appleton, WI @ Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium

July 27 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove at Harrah’s Casino

July 28 – Kansas City, MO @Starlight Theatre

July 30 – New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square

August 2 – Wichita, KS @Hartman Arena

August 3 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

August 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

August 7 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

August 9 – Tuolumne, CA @ Black Oak Casino – West Side Pavilion

August 10 – Costa Mesa, CA @ OC Fair

August 11 – Tucson, AZ @ AVA Casino

August 14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

August 16 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 17 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater

August 18 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

August 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

August 23 – Essex Junction, VT @ Champlain Valley Expo

August 24 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

August 25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

August 27 – Allentown, PA @ The Great Allentown Fair

August 29 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 30 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

September 4 – Dayton, OH @ The Rose Music Center at The Heights

September 6 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 7 – Allegan, MI @ Allegan County Fair

September 8 – Rochester, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre