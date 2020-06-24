Watch the Trailer for J.J. Abrams-Produced Series ‘Little Voice’

Apple TV+ has released the first official trailer for Little Voice, a new original series from J.J. Abrams and the team behind the Broadway musical Waitress, Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson.

A half-hour coming-of-age drama series set in New York, Little Voice follows Bess King (Brittany O’Grady), a young musician struggling to pay rent and to take care of her brother. The series features original music by Bareilles in her very first television credit. Nelson, who wrote the book for the Broadway adaptation of Waitress, serves as showrunner and wrote and directed the first episode.

Little Voice, which premieres July 10th, also stars Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Chuck Cooper. The show is produced by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Abrams, Bareilles, Nelson and Ben Stephenson serve as executive producers.

Launched this past November, Apple TV+ is slated to premiere several new original movies and series this summer exclusive to the platform, including Dads, a documentary feature by Bryce Dallas Howard (in her major directorial debut); Greyhound, an action film written by and starring Tom Hanks; and Ted Lasso, a comedy series starring Jason Sudeikis.