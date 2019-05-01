Steven Van Zandt Pays Tribute to Sam Cooke on New Song ‘Love Again’

Steven Van Zandt chronicles a globe-traveling search for romance on his lush new song with the Disciples of Soul, “Love Again.” “I’m not a man for one-night stands — that’s never been where it’s at/Maybe I’m a little old-fashioned, but what’s so wrong with that?” he croons over a grooving rhythm section outfitted with horns and strings. The guitarist documents the protagonist’s travels to Siberia, the Grand Canyon, Buckingham Palace and Mount Everest, as the song building to a sultry sax solo.

“That’s one of my two Sam Cooke tributes on the album,” Van Zandt said in a statement about the track, which appears on his upcoming LP, Summer of Sorcery. “It’s a fun little fiction about a character who has been burned by a relationship so he travels the world trying to distract himself only to find there’s no escape from the addiction of love! It’s the kind of thing I would have written for other people in the past but starting now, want to keep for myself!”

“Love Again” is the third track Van Zandt has released from the record, following “Superfly Terraplane” and “A World of Our Own.” In a recent Rolling Stone interview, he said Summer of Sorcery is loosely themed around the concept of “going back and experiencing the first summer of consciousness, first time in love, first experiences in life and that thrill of unlimited possibilities.”

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul will promote the LP throughout the summer with a lengthy tour that kicks off with a pair of shows in Los Angeles (May 4th) and Asbury Park, New Jersey (May 8th); a full North American tour commences June 29th in Syracuse, New York.