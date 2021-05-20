Little Steven Announces ‘Summer of Sorcery’ Concert Film, Live Album

Little Steven, a.k.a. Steven Van Zandt, has announced that he’ll be releasing a new concert film, Summer of Sorcery Live! at the Beacon Theatre, on July 9th via Wicked Cool Records/UMe.

Filmed on November 6th, 2019, at New York City’s Beacon Theatre in front of a sold-out crowd, the two-and-a-half-hour film captures Van Zandt performing tracks from his latest album Summer of Sorcery with his band the Disciples of Soul. The set also includes a surprise appearance by Peter Wolf, who joined Van Zandt for renditions of J Geils Band’s “Freeze Frame” and Artists United Against Apartheid’s protest anthem “Sun City.”

The home video release contains an additional hour of live music, recorded between 2017 and 2019, that features an entire roster of special guests including Jimmy Barnes, Peter Garrett, E Street Band bandmate Nils Lofgren, Nick Gravenites, Jake Clemons, Sam Fender, Courtney Hadwin, Garland Jeffreys, and Bruce Springsteen.

The full Summer of Sorcery Live! concert film will be released on Blu-ray video, while audio-only versions will be available on a three-CD set and as a limited edition five-LP 180-gram “Psychedelic Psorcery Pswirl” color vinyl box set, exclusively available via uDiscoverMusic and LittleSteven.com. The live album was mixed by Bob Clearmountain and mastered by Bob Ludwig, both longtime collaborators of Van Zandt’s, and includes live versions of every song from Summer of Sorcery alongside tracks from throughout Van Zandt’s solo career, songs he wrote for Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, and a few cover tracks.