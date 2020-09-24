 Little Steven, Joe Walsh Talk L.A., Linda Ronstadt in 'RoadShow' Clip - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Corey Taylor Skewers Police Brutality in New Song 'Culture Head'
Home Music Music News

See Little Steven and Joe Walsh Talk Los Angeles, Linda Ronstadt in ‘RoadShow’ Clip

“I am one of the founding fathers of Los Angeles craziness and I am proud of it,” guitarist admits in new interview

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Legendary guitarists Steven Van Zandt and Joe Walsh discuss the Eagles, Linda Ronstadt and Los Angeles in the Seventies in this clip from Little Steven’s Virtual RoadShow, an interview series co-hosted by Drew Carey.

“If we were gonna be a part of something bigger, it was gonna happen in L.A.,” Walsh tells Van Zandt and Carey of the Seventies music scene in Los Angeles. “And so everyone migrated there, and that’s where we all met.”

Van Zandt then noted how Ronstadt — who employed Glenn Frey and Don Henley in her backing band — encouraged them to form the Eagles.

“She was like a fairy godmother of a lot of us,” Walsh said of the singer. “Everybody got to play in her band when they were broke, and that was just the community. We would hang out after the shows and play guitar and show ideas to each other.”

Walsh added of L.A. at the time: “It was great. It was magic… I am one of the founding fathers of Los Angeles craziness and I am proud of it.”

Thursday’s episode of the Virtual RoadShow, premiering at 9 p.m. EST at the Teach Rock site, will also feature the Doors’ Robby Krieger and actor Edward James Olmos as guests.

In This Article: Joe Walsh, Linda Ronstadt, Steven Van Zandt

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1344: Bruce Springsteen
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.