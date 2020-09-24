See Little Steven and Joe Walsh Talk Los Angeles, Linda Ronstadt in ‘RoadShow’ Clip

Legendary guitarists Steven Van Zandt and Joe Walsh discuss the Eagles, Linda Ronstadt and Los Angeles in the Seventies in this clip from Little Steven’s Virtual RoadShow, an interview series co-hosted by Drew Carey.

“If we were gonna be a part of something bigger, it was gonna happen in L.A.,” Walsh tells Van Zandt and Carey of the Seventies music scene in Los Angeles. “And so everyone migrated there, and that’s where we all met.”

Van Zandt then noted how Ronstadt — who employed Glenn Frey and Don Henley in her backing band — encouraged them to form the Eagles.

“She was like a fairy godmother of a lot of us,” Walsh said of the singer. “Everybody got to play in her band when they were broke, and that was just the community. We would hang out after the shows and play guitar and show ideas to each other.”

Walsh added of L.A. at the time: “It was great. It was magic… I am one of the founding fathers of Los Angeles craziness and I am proud of it.”

Thursday’s episode of the Virtual RoadShow, premiering at 9 p.m. EST at the Teach Rock site, will also feature the Doors’ Robby Krieger and actor Edward James Olmos as guests.