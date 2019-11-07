Watch Little Steven Perform ‘Freeze Frame’ With Peter Wolf

Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul wrapped up their 2019 Summer of Sorcery tour at New York’s Beacon Theater on Wednesday night, playing a set that mixed Southside Johnny classics like “Trapped Again” with Little Steven solo tunes like “I Am a Patriot” and even a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s new song “Tucson Train.”

Fans hoping to see Springsteen himself guest were disappointed, but opening act Peter Wolf did join the band for the encores to perform the 1982 J. Geils Band classic “Freezer Frame.”

Van Zandt originally planned an extensive tour for the fall, but he called off most of the shows after coming down with sinusitis. The only shows he kept were a November 2nd show at the Chevalier Theatre in Boston and the Beacon Theater date. “We were really looking forward to continuing this 90-show tour around the world,” Van Zandt said at the time. “I really hope we can make up these dates someday somehow.”

October 19th, however, he seemed to suggest that was unlikely when a fan asked about the possibility of a holiday show in New Jersey. “No chance,” he wrote. “Boston and New York. That’s it. Probably for years. Possibly forever.”

Van Zandt’s solo career had essentially been on hiatus since the Eighties when he returned to the road in 2017 with a new lineup of the Disciples of Soul. They toured heavily over the next two years and released two studio albums along with a live LP. Springsteen has stated numerous times over the last couple of months that he plans on touring with the E Street Band next year, which will keep Van Zandt busy for quite some time.