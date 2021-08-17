Little Simz Gives Golden-Hued Performance of ‘Woman’ on ‘Tonight Show’

Little Simz was the musical guest on Monday night’s Tonight Show, performing her latest single “Woman” from her upcoming album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.

The British rapper and singer appeared on a stage decorated with gold curtains and chandeliers, where she was joined by her supporting vocalists and surrounded by her band. The simple setup was enough for Little Simz to instill the full force of the track, shouting out the strengths of different women from around the world and imparting this message to them: “I love how you go from zero to one hundred/And leave the dust behind, you’ve got this/All action, no talk.”

“Woman” and Little Simz’s previous single, “Introvert,” will both be featured on Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, out September 3rd via Age 101. The album, which follows the U.K. rapper’s 2019 release Grey Area, is produced by Little Simz and her regular collaborator Info, and will feature guest appearances from Obongjayar, Cleo Sol, and The Crown star Emma Corrin.