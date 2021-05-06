Little Simz Releases Lush Music Video for New Song ‘Woman’

Little Simz has released the soulful new track “Woman,” featuring Cleo Sol and accompanied by a glamorous music video.

Directed by Little Simz, the visual pays tribute to a multitude of women inside a lavishly decorated mansion. In her verses, Little Simz shouts out different women from around the world and highlights their strengths, while Cleo Sol offers a message of empowerment on the chorus: “I love how you go from zero to one hundred/And leave the dust behind, you’ve got this/All action, no talk.”

“I love it when I see women doing their thing and looking flawless; I’m here for that!” Little Simz said in a statement. “It’s empowering, it’s inspiring; I wanted to say thank you and I wanted to celebrate them.”

“Woman” will be featured on Little Simz’s upcoming album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, along with her previous single “Introvert.” The album, which follows the U.K. rapper’s 2019 release Grey Area, is produced by Little Simz her regular collaborator Inflo, and will feature guest appearances from Obongjayar and The Crown star Emma Corrin along with Cleo Sol. Sometimes I Might Be Introvert is out September 3rd via Age 101.