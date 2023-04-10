Little Simz Plots Fall 2023 ‘No Thank You’ North American Tour

Since last touring in North America, Little Simz has shared two full-length studio albums, 2021’s Sometimes I Might Be Introvert and 2022’s No Thank You. Later this year, the musician will take both albums on the road outside of Europe for the first time on a 10-date tour.

Little Simz will launch the tour on Sept. 20 in at the Riviera Theatre in Chicago and wrap on Oct. 13 at Terminal 5 in New York. In between, she will make stops in Atlanta, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Toronto, Montreal, and Silver Spring, Maryland.

Tickets for the tour go on sale beginning Thursday, April 13 at 10 a.m. local time.

Last year, Little Simz captured moments behind the scenes and during the shows that made up her tour throughout Europe. Those clips made their way into her latest documentary On Stage Off Stage, which followed the release of the No Thank You moving short film.

The setlist for Little Simz’s latest shows has spanned her albums, mixing songs from Sometimes I Might Be Introvert with must-haves from her 2019 record, Grey Area. “The moment I got into the studio, all those kinds of pressures just left,” Little Simz told Rolling Stone in 2021, recalling the early process of creating Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. “I just said: ‘I’m not going to go in the studio to make a record to please anyone or to try and make a Grey Area II. I’m not in that space anymore.’”

Little Simz 2023 North American Tour Dates

Sept. 20 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

Sept. 24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

Sept. 27 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Sept. 28 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Sept. 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Oct. 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ The NOVO

Oct. 8 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

Oct. 9 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

Oct. 11 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Oct. 13 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5