U.K. Rapper Little Simz Previews New Album With Majestic ‘Introvert’

British rapper Little Simz has released a new song and video, “Introvert,” from her upcoming album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, set to arrive September 3rd via Age 101.

“Introvert” is an expansive piece of music that begins with a mighty orchestral fanfare and doesn’t let up as Simz peels off bars that grapple with fear, frustration, and possibility on both a personal and more universal level. “My speech ain’t involuntary,” Simz raps, “Project with intention straight from my lungs/I’m a black woman and I’m proud one/We walk in blind faith not knowing the outcome/But as long as we unified then we’ve already won.”

“Introvert” arrives with an equally grand music video directed by Salomon Ligthelm. The clip cuts together archival and newly shot footage of protests and social unrest with majestic dance sequences and more.

Sometimes I Might Be Introvert follows Little Simz’s 2019 album, Grey Area. Simz produced the album with her regular collaborator Inflo, and it will feature guest appearances from Cleo Sol, Obongjayar, and even The Crown star Emma Corrin.

Simz also recently starred in the second season of Netflix’s Top Boy and will be reprising her role in the third season, which is filming now.