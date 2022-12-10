fbpixel
Little Simz Reveals New Album ‘No Thank You’ Is Arriving Very, Very Soon

U.K. rapper also shares cover art and track list for much-anticipated follow-up to Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Little Simz Corbis via Getty Images

Just days after Little Simz announced her new album No Thank You — the much-anticipated follow-up to her acclaimed Sometimes I Might Be Introvert — the U.K. rapper revealed Saturday that the LP is arriving very, very soon. Like, in a matter of hours.

Eschewing the traditional Friday release date, No Thank You comes out on Monday, Dec. 12, Little Simz tweeted Saturday, along with an image of the album’s cover art and 10-song track list.

Like the Mercury Prize-winning breakout LP Sometimes I Might Be Introvertone of Rolling Stone’s Best Albums of 2021No Thank You was produced by Little Simz’ go-to collaborator Inflo.

“Emotion is energy in motion. Honour your truth and feelings. Eradicate fear. Boundaries are important,” Little Simz said of her new album when she revealed her new album was forthcoming earlier this week.

No Thank You marks Little Simz’ fifth album, and her first new music since she remixed her track “Venom” for the film Venom: Let There Be Carnage; Simz, a part-time actress with credits in Top Boy and the upcoming The Power, as appeared as herself to perform the track in the superhero sequel.

