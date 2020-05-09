Little Richard: Questlove, Brian Wilson, Jerry Lee Lewis and More Pay Tribute to ‘King of Rock n’ Roll’

Following news of Little Richard’s death at the age of 87, artists turned to social media Saturday to pay tribute to the founding father of rock n’ roll.

“The King Of Rock And Roll. Zero Questions,” Questlove wrote on Instagram. “Journalists Do Your Job. Not ARCHITECT not PIONEER. not HITMAKER. This man was literally THE BLUEPRINT of all the world took from. LITTLE RICHARD is THE TRUE KING. LONG LIVE THE KING.”

“I’m very sorry to hear about Little Richard,” Brian Wilson tweeted. “He was there at the beginning and showed us all how to rock and roll. He was a such a great talent and will be missed. Little Richard’s music will last forever.”

Steven Van Zandt tweeted, “RIP Little Richard. The man who invented Rock and Roll. Elvis popularized it. Chuck Berry was the storyteller. Richard was the archetype. Maureen and I were so honored being the first marriage he conducted. We were lucky to know him. He lives forever in the Underground Garage.”

Fellow rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis said in a statement to Rolling Stone, “It is with a heavy heart that I ask for prayers for the family of my lifelong friend and fellow Rocker ‘Little Richard.’ He will live on always in my heart with his amazing talent and his friendship! He was one of a kind and I will miss him dearly. God Bless his family and fans. Rest In Peace, my friend.”

“Sadly, Little Richard passed away today,” Gene Simmons wrote. “A founding Father of Rock And Roll, his contributions simply can’t be overstated. I had the honor of meeting Richard in his later years and was awed by his presence. He told me, “I am the architect of Rock And Roll.” Amen! ..Rest In Peace.”

Nile Rodgers mourned “the loss of a true giant,” while the Kinks’ Dave Davies praised the artist who was “an immense inspiration for me.”

See more tributes to Little Richard below:

RIP Little Richard, a very sad loss. My thoughts are with his loved ones.⁣

⁣

It’s Little Richard’s songs that pioneered rock’n’roll. I got to hear him and his band at the Newport Lounge in Miami and boy were they good. ⁣ pic.twitter.com/JXgahhJAfk — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 9, 2020

RIP Little Richard. The man who invented Rock and Roll. Elvis popularized it. Chuck Berry was the storyteller. Richard was the archetype. Maureen and I were so honored being the first marriage he conducted. We were lucky to know him. He lives forever in the Underground Garage. https://t.co/D8NwRKcshi — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) May 9, 2020

A couple weeks ago I randomly decided to read up on the legendary Little Richard on wiki. I learned then about how he developed The Beatles and saved The Rolling Stones pic.twitter.com/lUEvYG1Mew — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 9, 2020

I met Little Richard when I was 13 or 14 at Aunt Kizzy’s in Marina Del Ray. The advice he gave me is invaluable. He was such a class act and I will never forget the time I sat at his table and he talked to me like I was his little bro. RIP Little Richard — Tevin Campbell (@tevincampbelll) May 9, 2020

One of the coolest riffs The best backbeat in the world Little Richard was an immense inspiration for me, love the man #riplittlerichard – Lucille (1957) [Long Version, High Quality Sound] https://t.co/VIAVy7boDF via @YouTube — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) May 9, 2020

If one image could claim to sum up the spirit of rock'n'roll, it's this one. So long, Little Richard #Awopbopaloobopawopbamboom! pic.twitter.com/kudI4WWpqP — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) May 9, 2020

Just got word that Little Richard has passed away.

So many musical memories of this unique talent and we were honored to have him at the Volunteer Jam one year

He was one of a kind

Rest in peace Richard Penniman — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) May 9, 2020