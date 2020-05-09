 Little Richard: Questlove, Brian Wilson Pay Tribute to Music Icon - Rolling Stone
Little Richard: Questlove, Brian Wilson, Jerry Lee Lewis and More Pay Tribute to ‘King of Rock n’ Roll’

Jimmy Page, Chance the Rapper, Steven Van Zandt and Gene Simmons also remember music pioneer

By

Reporter

Editorial use only. Consent for book publication must be agreed with Rex by Shutterstock before use.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Andre Csillag/Shutterstock (726404do)Little Richard, Lewisham Odeon, LondonVarious

Following news of Little Richard’s death at the age of 87, artists turned to social media Saturday to pay tribute to the founding father of rock n’ roll.

“The King Of Rock And Roll. Zero Questions,” Questlove wrote on Instagram. “Journalists Do Your Job. Not ARCHITECT not PIONEER. not HITMAKER. This man was literally THE BLUEPRINT of all the world took from. LITTLE RICHARD is THE TRUE KING. LONG LIVE THE KING.”

“I’m very sorry to hear about Little Richard,” Brian Wilson tweeted. “He was there at the beginning and showed us all how to rock and roll. He was a such a great talent and will be missed. Little Richard’s music will last forever.”

Steven Van Zandt tweeted, “RIP Little Richard. The man who invented Rock and Roll. Elvis popularized it. Chuck Berry was the storyteller. Richard was the archetype. Maureen and I were so honored being the first marriage he conducted. We were lucky to know him. He lives forever in the Underground Garage.”

Fellow rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis said in a statement to Rolling Stone, “It is with a heavy heart that I ask for prayers for the family of my lifelong friend and fellow Rocker ‘Little Richard.’ He will live on always in my heart with his amazing talent and his friendship! He was one of a kind and I will miss him dearly. God Bless his family and fans. Rest In Peace, my friend.”

“Sadly, Little Richard passed away today,” Gene Simmons wrote. “A founding Father of Rock And Roll, his contributions simply can’t be overstated. I had the honor of meeting Richard in his later years and was awed by his presence. He told me, “I am the architect of Rock And Roll.” Amen! ..Rest In Peace.”

Nile Rodgers mourned “the loss of a true giant,” while the Kinks’ Dave Davies praised the artist who was “an immense inspiration for me.”

See more tributes to Little Richard below:

