Hear Our Podcast Memorial for Little Richard

The new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now takes on the world-shaking life and career of the late rock & roll giant Little Richard (also featured on our new digital cover), with Rob Sheffield, David Browne, and Patrick Doyle joining host Brian Hiatt for an in-depth discussion.

The topics range from the enduring power of Little Richard’s earliest recordings (the panel ponders whether his debut, Here’s Little Richard, might just be the greatest album ever made) to his later showbiz ubiquity, as well as his incalculable influence on rock. Plus, Steve Van Zandt weighs in at length on Richard’s influence — as well as what it was like to have him conduct the E Street Band guitarist’s wedding.

