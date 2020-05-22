 Little Richard: Rolling Stone Music Now's Podcast Obituary - Rolling Stone
Hear Our Podcast Memorial for Little Richard

New Rolling Stone Music Now episode celebrates Little Richard, with help from Little Steven

Brian Hiatt

Little Richard. Tthe self-proclaimed "architect of rock 'n' roll" whose piercing wail, pounding piano and towering pompadour irrevocably altered popular music while introducing black R&B to white America, has diedObit Little Richard, United States - 01 Jan 1966

The new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now takes on the world-shaking life and career of the late rock & roll giant Little Richard (also featured on our new digital cover), with Rob Sheffield, David Browne, and Patrick Doyle joining host Brian Hiatt for an in-depth discussion.

The topics range from the enduring power of Little Richard’s earliest recordings (the panel ponders whether his debut, Here’s Little Richard, might just be the greatest album ever made) to his later showbiz ubiquity, as well as his incalculable influence on rock.  Plus, Steve Van Zandt weighs in at length on Richard’s influence — as well as what it was like to have him conduct the E Street Band guitarist’s wedding.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and check out two years’ worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Ice Cube, Neil Young, the National, Questlove, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Alicia Keys, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr., and many more — plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates, and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters. Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET to hear Rolling Stone Music Now broadcast live from SiriusXM’s studios on Volume, channel 106.

