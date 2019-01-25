Little Mix Update ‘LM5’ Track ‘Think About Us’ With Ty Dolla $ign

British girl group Little Mix released a new version of their LM5 track “Think About Us” with Ty Dolla $ign. The original cut comes from their fifth studio album, released last November.

A booming, dance-y power ballad, “Think About Us,” has the group wondering about whether a partner is as invested in the relationship as they are. Ty Dolla $ign’s verse offers a bit of a response towards the end of the track when he sings about how he is equally consumed by insecurity.

LM5 was launched with the Nicki Minaj-assisted “Woman Like Me,” which reflects the album’s larger themes of feminism and positive self-image. “Think About Us” is the second official single off the LP. LM5 arrived two years after the LP “Glory Days” and just months after a sold-out tour of UK stadiums where the girl group played many of their international hits. This fall, the group will perform at arenas in the UK and Europe in support of their latest.