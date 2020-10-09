Little Mix Break Free of ‘Unrealistic Expectations’ in New Single ‘Not a Pop Song’

Little Mix have released new track “Not a Pop Song.” The single will appear on their sixth studio album, Confetti, which arrives on November 6th.

On the guitar-led track, the UK group — Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall — address battling “unrealistic expectations” and superficial standards in the pop world that they liken to being a “puppet on a string.” It appears to take a swipe at Simon Cowell and his Syco Music label, which they left in 2018 (“I don’t do what Simon says” is one of the song’s lines).

“If I’m a guilty pleasure I want this life forever,” they sing on the anthemic chorus. “I’ll take it on ’cause anything is better/Than another pop song about falling in love/But if you wanna sing along say, ‘I don’t give a what.'”

Last month, Little Mix performed a cover of Harry Styles’ “Falling” and a stripped-down version of their own song “Holiday” for BBC Radio 1 Lounge. While the group has not released the Confetti track list, they tweeted that “Not a Pop Song” is on the album. “Holiday” and “Break Up Song,” which they released this year, may also appear on the record.

Following the release of Confetti, Little Mix announced that they will premiere LM5: The Tour next month. The concert film hits select theaters on November 21st and 22nd and tickets will go on sale next Thursday.