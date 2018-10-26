Watch Little Mix, Nicki Minaj Challenge Stereotypes in ‘Woman Like Me’ Video

Little Mix showcase their individuality in their new video for “Woman Like Me,” which features Nicki Minaj. The song will appear on their forthcoming fifth album, LM5, which will be released on November 16th via Columbia.

Directed by Marc Klasfeld, the visual finds the quartet attending finishing school where the training reinforces stereotypes of how women should supposedly properly conduct themselves. They’re put through the paces of balancing books on their heads and practice how to eat using utensils in a certain way while minding their posture.

Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall each trade verses on the reggae-pop-tinged track with lyrics that celebrate their individuality and also question of potential paramours, “could you fall for a woman like me.” Later in the clip, Nicki Minaj appears within a vintage painting in different outfits, which highlights the line “I switch it up for every era, I’m really bomb” in her fiery verse.

LM5 is the follow-up to 2016’s Glory Days, which marked the group’s first Number One album in the UK.