Hear Little Mix’s Confident Nicki Minaj Collaboration ‘Woman Like Me’

Little Mix have returned with the first taste of their forthcoming fifth album. For the reggae-pop single “Woman Like Me,” the UK girl group teamed up with rapper Nicki Minaj.

The lyrics find the pop group wondering if the person they’re interested in can handle their confidence and candor. “I always say what I’m feeling/I was born without a zip on my mouth/Sometimes I don’t even mean it/It takes a while to figure me out,” they sing on the pre-chorus. “My mama always said ‘Girl, you’re trouble’/And now I wonder could you fall for a woman like me?”

Little Mix’s fifth album is due out in November. It follows 2016’s Glory Days, which was their first Number One album in the UK. The quartet was formed in 2011 by Simon Cowell for The X-Factor and were the first group to win the competition. Over the summer, they played a string of stadium dates in England, Scotland and Wales.