Watch Little Mix Hold Court in ‘Love (Sweet Love)’ Video

Little Mix have released a new single, “Love (Sweet Love),” along with a vibrant music video for the track.

In the clip, the three singers appear as gold-adorned goddesses, surrounded by worshippers in a garden greenhouse. The group has been teasing the song and the video all week, writing on Instagram, “Hope this makes you feel like a GODDESS.”

“Love (Sweet Love)” will appear on the group’s upcoming new album, Between Us, which will be released on November 12th. The album will mark the band’s 10th anniversary after forming on the X Factor UK, and will include both previous hits and new songs.

“We’re also really excited to release five brand new Little Mix songs that we’ve been creating,” Leigh-Anne Pinnock said in a statement. “We can’t wait for our fans to hear the new tracks we’ve been working on. We hope they love them as much as we do!”

Little Mix’s sixth studio album, Confetti, arrived last fall. Following the release of Confetti, Little Mix premiered LM5: The Tour, a concert film that hit select theaters. The girl group also covered Harry Styles’ “Falling” for BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge last year.