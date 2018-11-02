Hear Little Mix Get on ‘Feminist Tip’ for Bouncy ‘Joan of Arc’

Little Mix switch it up with the sassy, trap-pop new track “Joan of Arc.” The quartet’s fifth album, titled LM5, will be released on November 16th. The empowering bop has the girl group celebrating independence above a bouncy, trap-inflected beat.

“Fannin’ myself/I’m stannin’ myself/I love me so much I put my hands on myself,” they sing before the chorus. Later a distorted masculine voice starts a call-and-response with “Oh you on that feminist tip?” before the girls enthusiastically respond “Hell yeah I am!” in a gang vocal.

LM5 — which is named for the Internet stan culture idea of naming an as-yet-untitled album or era for an artist with the initials of the singer or group and the album number — follows 2016’s Glory Days and was first previewed with the Nicki Minaj-assisted “Woman Like Me.” This past summer, the group played a string of stadium shows in England, Scotland and Wales.