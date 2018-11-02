Rolling Stone
Hear Little Mix Get on ‘Feminist Tip’ for Bouncy ‘Joan of Arc’

Pop group’s fifth album, ‘LM5,’ will be released on November 16th

Brittany Spanos

Little Mix switch it up with the sassy, trap-pop new track “Joan of Arc.” The quartet’s fifth album, titled LM5, will be released on November 16th. The empowering bop has the girl group celebrating independence above a bouncy, trap-inflected beat.

“Fannin’ myself/I’m stannin’ myself/I love me so much I put my hands on myself,” they sing before the chorus. Later a distorted masculine voice starts a call-and-response with “Oh you on that feminist tip?” before the girls enthusiastically respond “Hell yeah I am!” in a gang vocal.

LM5 — which is named for the Internet stan culture idea of naming an as-yet-untitled album or era for an artist with the initials of the singer or group and the album number — follows 2016’s Glory Days and was first previewed with the Nicki Minaj-assisted “Woman Like Me.” This past summer, the group played a string of stadium shows in England, Scotland and Wales.

