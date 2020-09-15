Watch Little Mix’s Harmonized Cover of Harry Styles’ ‘Falling’

Little Mix covered Harry Styles’ “Falling” during their recent performance for BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, where they also delivered a stripped-down version of their own single, “Holiday.”

Over piano and guitar accompaniment, Little Mix — Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall — showcased their vocal chemistry on their rendition of Styles’ Fine Line soulful ballad with tender harmonies and taking solo turns on the verses.

While the set went off without a hitch on tape, it apparently didn’t go as was originally planned. Per Nelson’s Instagram, her “nerves got the better of me” and “I had a panic attack right before we were about to sing this for live lounge.” Edwards “jumped in for my part last minute and smashed it,” Nelson captioned her post while sharing video of her singing the part intended for her during rehearsals.

In addition to “Holiday,” which was released in July, the group also dropped “Break Up Song” earlier this year. Both tracks are expected to appear on their upcoming sixth album.