Little Mix Party in a Dollhouse-Funhouse in ‘Bounce Back’ Video

Little Mix are back with a new single, “Bounce Back,” released with a video on Friday. The song, per the title, takes its inspiration from New Orleans bounce music (a popular sound on the charts these days). It also prominently features a sample from “Back to Life,” the British group Soul II Soul’s late Eighties R&B smash. “Bounce Back,” produced by Stargate, pays tribute to the song, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this summer.

In the video, Little Mix play a quartet of figurines in a little girl’s dollhouse, dressed up in hot pink and feather boas. The clip is a whiplash-inducing montage of twerking dance moves, talking boudoir busts and leopard-print leotards, all cementing “Bounce Back”‘s fittingness as a summer club hit.

Little Mix are scheduled to perform their new song on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday, June 18th. It’s their first new music since the group released their fifth album LP5 last November.