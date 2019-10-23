Little Dragon Prelude Upcoming Tour With New Song ‘Tongue Kissing’

Little Dragon have announced they will embark on a European and North American tour in 2020. Preceding the dates, the Swedish band released new song, “Tongue Kissing.” It’s the group’s first new music since 2018’s Lover Chanting EP. They previously teamed with Flying Lotus for “Spontaneous” earlier this year.
“So alive when the band are by your side/So ever grateful for the nights I cried,” frontwoman Yukimi Nagano soulfully sings over a quirky pop soundscape. “Forever broken words so unified/Take me apart, take me apart.”
“The song is very much about taking brave steps,” the band said of the song in a statement. “Facing your own demons and tongue kissing with life in a way, not holding back but going all in with all that it entails, every moment in your face.”
Little Dragon will embark on a European and North American tour next spring, which kicks off in Stockholm, Sweden in March and wraps in May in San Diego, California. Tickets go on sale on Friday.
Little Dragon Tour
March 9 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Berns
March 10 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ VEGA
March 12 – Berlin, Germany @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
March 13 – Warsaw, Poland @ Niebo
March 15 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy
March 16 – Vienna, Austria @ Flex
March 18 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Mascotte
March 19 – Milan, Italy @ Santeria Toscana 31
March 21 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique
March 23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg
March 25 – Paris, France @ Gaîté Lyrique
March 26 – London, UK @ 02 Brixton Academy
April 15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
April 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
April 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
April 21 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
April 22 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
April 24 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
April 25 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
April 27 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater
April 28 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
April 29 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
May 1 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
May 2 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
May 4 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox
May 5 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
May 6 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
May 8 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
May 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium
May 11 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC
May 12 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues