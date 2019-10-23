Little Dragon Prelude Upcoming Tour With New Song ‘Tongue Kissing’

Little Dragon have announced they will embark on a European and North American tour in 2020. Preceding the dates, the Swedish band released new song, “Tongue Kissing.” It’s the group’s first new music since 2018’s Lover Chanting EP. They previously teamed with Flying Lotus for “Spontaneous” earlier this year.

“So alive when the band are by your side/So ever grateful for the nights I cried,” frontwoman Yukimi Nagano soulfully sings over a quirky pop soundscape. “Forever broken words so unified/Take me apart, take me apart.”

“The song is very much about taking brave steps,” the band said of the song in a statement. “Facing your own demons and tongue kissing with life in a way, not holding back but going all in with all that it entails, every moment in your face.”

Little Dragon will embark on a European and North American tour next spring, which kicks off in Stockholm, Sweden in March and wraps in May in San Diego, California. Tickets go on sale on Friday.

Little Dragon Tour

March 9 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Berns

March 10 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ VEGA

March 12 – Berlin, Germany @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

March 13 – Warsaw, Poland @ Niebo

March 15 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy

March 16 – Vienna, Austria @ Flex

March 18 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Mascotte

March 19 – Milan, Italy @ Santeria Toscana 31

March 21 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

March 23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

March 25 – Paris, France @ Gaîté Lyrique

March 26 – London, UK @ 02 Brixton Academy

April 15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

April 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

April 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

April 21 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

April 22 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

April 24 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

April 25 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

April 27 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

April 28 ­– Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

April 29 ­– Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

May 1 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

May 2 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

May 4 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

May 5 ­– Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

May 6 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

May 8 ­– Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

May 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

May 11 ­– Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC

May 12 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues