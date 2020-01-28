Little Dragon Announce ‘New Me, Same Us,’ Share Lead Single ‘Hold On’

Little Dragon announced their latest album, New Me, Same Us, on Tuesday, sharing the LP’s lead single “Hold On.” The funky track boasts a message of letting go of your past lives: “Farewell in a millions/Broken hearts into billions/Always feel real/No regrets oh the pain will heal/Please accept why we’re standing still.”

New Me, Same Us will arrive March 27th via Ninja Tune. The album was entirely self-produced and recorded at the four-piece Swedish band’s home-built studio in Gothenburg.

The band said in a statement: “This album has been the most collaborative for us yet, which might sound weird considering we’ve been making music together for all these years, but we worked hard at being honest, finding the courage to let go of our egos and be pieces of something bigger. We are all on our own personal journeys, full of change, yet still we stand united with stories we believe in, that make us who we are.”

Little Dragon will kick off their 2020 tour in Europe this March, and will tour the U.S. starting in April. They previously shared the single “Tongue Kissing” in October, and released their Love Chanting EP in 2018.

New Me, Same Us Tracklist

1. Hold On

2. Rush

3. Another Lover

4. Kids

5. Every Rain

6. New Fiction

7. Sadness

8. Are You Feeling Sad?

9. Where You Belong

10. Stay Right Here

11. Water