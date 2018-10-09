Little Dragon Preview EP With Charming Title Track ‘Lover Chanting’

Swedish synth-pop group Little Dragon have unveiled charming new song, “Lover Chanting.” The song is the title track to their first EP.

The dance-driven, R&B-flavored tune features bright clavinet winding around drum and synth bass grooves. “Do you want to be my girl?,” drummer Erik Boden sings. “I wanna be, be your man.” He and singer Yukimi Nagano’s voices playfully intertwine, their cadences adding another rhythmic dimension to the polyrhythmic song.

“It started with [bassist] Fred [Källgren Wallin] searching for a wedding march inspired by a Swedish prog funk folk keyboardist called Merit Hemmingson,” the band said in a statement. “Erik got inspired by the track and started singing! After Erik wrote his vocal verses Yukimi got a bit worried about his lyrical abilities and stepped in to add her part on the song. [Keyboardist] Håkan [Wirenstrand] flew to Germany to record a beautifully tuned clavinet. Once the clavinet was recorded, Fred and Erik added their flavor with some drums and deep synth bass.”

The three-song Lover Chanting will be digitally released on November 9th via Ninja Tune, with a 12-inch black vinyl edition due out later in November.

The EP is themed around “The force of love. Not only between two people but the force of love in this universe as the ultimate ecstasy,” Nagano said in a statement. “Whether that is while you’re dancing at a disco forgetting where you are or just staring at the moon on a clear night, it can be anything. A swim in the ocean, a glance at a stranger–it’s a personal individual thing. Call it what you want but we have all felt it. So, embrace the great mystery of everything that your brain can’t grasp and lose track in the most beautiful sense.”

Little Dragon will hit the road for a string of U.S. performances this month, beginning on October 12th at Underground Arts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In November, they are set to perform at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival.

Lover Chanting Track List

1. “Lover Chanting”

2. “In My House”

3. “Timothy”

4. “Lover Chanting” (Radio Edit) – appears on digital EP only