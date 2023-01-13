Lisa Marie Presley Will Be Buried at Graceland Next to Her Son Benjamin

Lisa Marie Presley’s final resting place will be in Graceland.

Following Presley’s death Thursday, a rep for her daughter Riley Keough confirmed to Associated Press that the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley will be buried at the mansion next to her son Benjamin Keough, who died of suicide in 2020.

Graceland’s Meditation Garden is also the resting place of Elvis, his parents, Vernon and Gladys, and Elvis’ grandmother Minnie Mae.

The news of Lisa Marie’s final resting place comes a day after Lisa Marie died unexpectedly at age 54 after suffering cardiac arrest. She was treated by paramedics at her home in Calabasas before being transported to a hospital, where she died.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” her mother, Priscilla Presley, said in a statement to People informing fans of her passing. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Priscilla continued, “We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Just days before her death, both Lisa Marie and Priscilla attended the Golden Globes ceremony, where Austin Butler, who portrayed Elvis in the biopic about the musician, was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever,” Butler said during his acceptance speech.

Lisa Marie's resting place next to Benjamin comes several months after she opened up in a candid essay for People about feeling "destroyed" after the death of her son — and how she's grappled with grief.

“Death is part of life whether we like it or not — and so is grieving. There is so much to learn and understand on the subject, but here’s what I know so far: One is that grief does not stop or go away in any sense, a year, or years after the loss,” Presley wrote the magazine. “Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, in spite of what certain people or our culture wants us to believe.”

She added, “You do not ‘get over it,’ you do not ‘move on,’ period.”