Lisa Marie Presley, American Singer-Songwriter, Dead at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, the singer whose blues-tinged voice carried across three albums, died on Thursday at the age of 54.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla confirmed in a statement to People Thursday evening.

Earlier on Thursday, Presley was transferred to a local hospital after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, the L.A. County Fire Dept. confirmed to Rolling Stone. Just days before the incident, Presley attended the Golden Globes alongside her mother, Priscilla, where Austin Butler, who portrayed Elvis in the biopic about the musician, was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever,” Butler said during his acceptance speech.

Presley has been open about her health struggles in the past, including her sobriety journey after suffering from an addiction to opioids.

“You may read this and wonder how, after losing people close to me, I also fell prey to opioids,” she wrote in The United States of Opioids, referring to her father and ex-husband Michael Jackson, according to Yahoo. “I was recovering after the [2008] birth of my daughters, Vivienne and Finley, when a doctor prescribed me opioids for pain. It only took a short-term prescription of opioids in the hospital for me to feel the need to keep taking them.”

