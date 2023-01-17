Graceland to Host Public Memorial for Lisa Marie Presley

A public memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley will be held at the Presley homestead-turned-museum, Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee this weekend.

The memorial will take place Sunday, Jan. 22, at 9 a.m. on the lawn in front of Graceland, a rep for Presley confirmed. The event will be open to the public and additional details will be made available on the Graceland website.

It was previously announced that Presley would be buried at Graceland next to her son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020. Graceland's Meditation Garden is also the resting place of Elvis Presley, as well as his parents, Vernon and Gladys, and grandmother Minnie Mae.

Graceland is encouraging fans to donate to the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation in Presley’s memory, instead of sending the flowers. The non-profit supports a variety of smaller organization, especially those focused on the arts, education, and children’s programs in the Memphis/Whitehaven area.

Presley died last Thursday, Jan. 12, at the age of 54. She was rushed to a local hospital earlier in the day after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” her mother, Priscilla Presley, said in a statement. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”