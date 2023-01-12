Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized Following Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie Presley has been hospitalized after experiencing a medical emergency.

Presley was transferred to a local hospital Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, the L.A. County Fire Dept. confirmed to Rolling Stone. She reportedly had CPR performed on her by paramedics when they arrived on the scene, according to TMZ. She regained a pulse and was transported to receive further medical care.

Reps for Presley had “no comment” when reached by Rolling Stone.

Just days before the incident, Presley attended the Golden Globes alongside her mother, Priscilla, on Tuesday night, where Austin Butler, who portrayed Elvis in the biopic about the musician, was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever,” Butler said during his acceptance speech. Presley is Elvis’ only child.

Presley has been open about her health struggles in the past, including her sobriety journey after suffering from an addiction to opioids.

"You may read this and wonder how, after losing people close to me, I also fell prey to opioids," she wrote in The United States of Opioids, referring to her father and ex-husband Michael Jackson, according to Yahoo. "I was recovering after the [2008] birth of my daughters, Vivienne and Finley, when a doctor prescribed me opioids for pain. It only took a short-term prescription of opioids in the hospital for me to feel the need to keep taking them."

It’s been a tough few years for Presley after the death of her son Benjamin Keough to suicide back in 2020. In an essay for People in August 2022, she opened up about feeling “destroyed” following his death.

“My and my three daughters’ lives as we knew it were completely detonated and destroyed by his death. We live in this every. Single. Day,” she wrote.