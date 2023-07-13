Lisa Marie Presley’s Death Caused by Bowel Obstruction

Lisa Marie Presley died due to complications of a small bowel obstruction, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.

The report stated on Thursday that Presley’s death in January was caused by a “sequelae of a small bowel obstruction.”

The singer and only child of Elvis Presley had suffered cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, and died hours later after being hospitalized on January 13. Just days before the incident, Presley attended the Golden Globes alongside her mother, Priscilla, where Austin Butler, who portrayed Elvis in the biopic about the musician, was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever,” Butler said during his acceptance speech.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” her mother, Priscilla Presley, said in a statement, according to The Associated Press. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Her father's tremendous legacy was a constant part of her life. In a 2003 interview with Rolling Stone following the release of her first album, To Whom It May Concern, Presley remembered hiding away as a child and listening to music or singing to herself in front of the mirror. "My dad would catch me," she said. "I'm sure he got a kick out of it. He'd put me up on the coffee table in front of everybody and make me sing."

In 2018, she sang a reimagined duet with her father on the title track of his posthumous compilation of gospel songs, Where No One Stands Alone. “It was a very powerful and moving experience to sing with my father,” Lisa Marie wrote in her notes for the album. “The lyrics speak to me and touch my soul. I’m certain that the lyrics spoke to my father in much the same way.”

This is a developing story.