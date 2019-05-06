×
See Lisa Loeb Perform ‘Stay’ at Tribeca’s ‘Reality Bites’ Reunion

Singer makes surprise appearance to lead end credits singalong at 25th anniversary screening

The cast of Reality Bites reunited Saturday at the Tribeca Film Festival to celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary. As the end credits rolled during the special screening, Lisa Loeb made a surprise appearance to sing her “Stay (I Missed You),” the hit single from the Reality Bites soundtrack.

Loeb tweeted of the unexpected performance, “So much fun surprising everyone at the #TribecaFilmFestival 25th anniversary celebration of #RealityBites! The crowd seemed to unite in an ‘ooooohaaaaah.’ Pretty cool singalong!”

Tribeca’s 25th anniversary screening of Reality Bites reunited stars Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke, Jeanane Garofalo and Ben Stiller, who also directed the 1994 Gen-X classic.

Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jersey/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5879785d)Ethan Hawke, Winona Ryder, Janeane Garofalo, Steve ZahnReality Bites - 1994Director: Ben StillerJersey FilmsUSAScene StillComedyGénération 90
“It’s emotional for me, to hear the movie with an audience, to hear your reactions, to feel it together and to still be here 25 years later,” Stiller said during a Q&A that followed the anniversary screening.

Loeb was Hawke’s neighbor in New York when the actor was working on Reality Bites, with Hawke passing along “Stay (I Missed You)” to Stiller, who made it the showcase single from the soundtrack; Hawke also directed the song’s music video. “Stay (I Missed You)” would climb to Number One on the Hot 100 after the film’s release.

