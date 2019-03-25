Lionel Richie Announces ‘Live From Las Vegas’ LP, North American Summer Tour

Lionel Richie will showcase his recent Las Vegas residency on a new live album featuring a dozen of the singer’s greatest tracks.
Live From Las Vegas, due out August 23rd, boasts hits from both Richie’s solo catalog and the Commodores that Richie performed at Planet Hollywood Hotel and Casino’s Zappos Theater.
Additionally, Richie announced a 2019 North American summer trek dubbed the Hello Tour. The jaunt launches May 28th in Sugar Land, Texas and runs through August 30th in St. Paul Minnesota.
“I am so excited to bring my Live from Las Vegas album to life and to share it with my fans,” Richie said in a statement. “Also, I’m really looking forward to going on tour and performing for everyone this summer – it’s going to be one big party”
Tickets for the Hello Tour go on sale to the public March 29th. Each ticket purchased will be bundled with a CD copy of Live From Las Vegas.
Live From Las Vegas Track List
- Easy – My Love
- Truly
- You Are
- Stuck On You
- Dancing On The Ceiling
- Three Times A Lady
- Sail On
- Brick House
- Hello
- Say You, Say Me
- We Are The World
- All Night Long
Deluxe Edition
- Fancy Dancer
- Sweet Love
- Lady You Bring Me Up
Target Edition
- Running With The Night
- Penny Lover
- Just To Be Close
Lionel Richie Tour Dates
May 28 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
May 30 – Chattanooga, TN @ Riverbend Festival
June 1 – Jacksonville FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheatre
June 11 & 12 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival
June 14 – Springfield, IL @ The Bank of Springfield Center
June 27 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
June 29 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre
June 30 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Amphitheatre
July 2 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
July 10 – Portsmouth, VA @ Union Bank & Trust Pavilion
July 12 & 13 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G. Etess Arena
July 15 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts
July 17 & 18 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
July 20 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
July 23 – Canandaigua, NY @ Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
July 25 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
July 27 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Live Event Center
July 28 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
July 31 – Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park Amphitheatre
August 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
August 6 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
August 9 – Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theater, Wynn
August 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theater, Wynn
August 14 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
August 17 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena
August 20 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park
August 21 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds
August 24 – Stanford, CA @ Stanford University, Frost Amphitheater
August 30 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair