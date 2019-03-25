Lionel Richie Announces ‘Live From Las Vegas’ LP, North American Summer Tour

Lionel Richie will showcase his recent Las Vegas residency on a new live album featuring a dozen of the singer’s greatest tracks.

Live From Las Vegas, due out August 23rd, boasts hits from both Richie’s solo catalog and the Commodores that Richie performed at Planet Hollywood Hotel and Casino’s Zappos Theater.

Additionally, Richie announced a 2019 North American summer trek dubbed the Hello Tour. The jaunt launches May 28th in Sugar Land, Texas and runs through August 30th in St. Paul Minnesota.

“I am so excited to bring my Live from Las Vegas album to life and to share it with my fans,” Richie said in a statement. “Also, I’m really looking forward to going on tour and performing for everyone this summer – it’s going to be one big party”

Tickets for the Hello Tour go on sale to the public March 29th. Each ticket purchased will be bundled with a CD copy of Live From Las Vegas.

Live From Las Vegas Track List

Easy – My Love Truly You Are Stuck On You Dancing On The Ceiling Three Times A Lady Sail On Brick House Hello Say You, Say Me We Are The World All Night Long

Deluxe Edition

Fancy Dancer Sweet Love Lady You Bring Me Up

Target Edition

Running With The Night Penny Lover Just To Be Close

Lionel Richie Tour Dates

May 28 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

May 30 – Chattanooga, TN @ Riverbend Festival

June 1 – Jacksonville FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheatre

June 11 & 12 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

June 14 – Springfield, IL @ The Bank of Springfield Center

June 27 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

June 29 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre

June 30 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Amphitheatre

July 2 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

July 10 – Portsmouth, VA @ Union Bank & Trust Pavilion

July 12 & 13 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G. Etess Arena

July 15 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts

July 17 & 18 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

July 20 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 23 – Canandaigua, NY @ Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

July 25 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

July 27 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Live Event Center

July 28 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

July 31 – Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park Amphitheatre

August 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

August 6 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

August 9 – Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theater, Wynn

August 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theater, Wynn

August 14 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 17 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena

August 20 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park

August 21 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds

August 24 – Stanford, CA @ Stanford University, Frost Amphitheater

August 30 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair