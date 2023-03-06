Lionel Richie Plots North American Tour With Earth, Wind & Fire

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Lionel Richie will be heading out on a North American tour this summer, and he’s teaming up with Earth, Wind & Fire for the trek. Tickets for the “Sing a Song All Night Long” tour will be available for general sale beginning March 13 at 10 a.m. local time.

The 20-date tour hits arenas throughout the U.S. and Canada, including stops in Chicago, Toronto, New York, Washington D.C., Atlanta, and Austin. It starts on August 4 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, and runs through Sept. 15, when it wraps at Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Last year, Richie was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (his tourmates were inducted in 2000), and he ended the year as the recipient of the American Music Awards' Icon Award, where Stevie Wonder and Charlie Puth performed a medley of his hits in tribute. Ari Lennox, Melissa Etheridge, and Muni Long joined Wonder to close the set with "We Are the World."

The singer returned as a judge for American Idol’s 2023 season, which premiered last month.

Sing a Song All Night Long Tour Dates

August 4 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

August 5 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

August 8 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

August 9 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

August 11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

August 12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

August 18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

August 19 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

August 22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

August 25 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena

August 26 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

August 29 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

September 1 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

September 2 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

September 5 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

September 8 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

September 11 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

September 12 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

September 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum