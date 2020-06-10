 Lionel Richie Movie Musical in Development at Disney - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1340: Bad Bunny
Read Next Drake Returns to Number One on Artists 500 Chart Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Lionel Richie Movie Musical in Development at Disney

Project is tentatively titled All Night Long

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lionel RichieChristmas concert at Paul VI Hall, Vatican City, Italy - 15 Dec 2019

Lionel Richie's songbook is the basis for a movie musical that is in development at Disney.

Maria Laura Antonelli/AGF/Shutterstock

Walt Disney Studios is developing a new movie musical based on Lionel Richie’s song catalog, as Variety reports. The live-action project is tentatively titled after his 1983 song, All Night Long, and will utilize some of his greatest hits.

According to the report, the artist pitched the concept to the studio, where it was accepted in January and the artist is on board as the film’s producer alongside his manager Bruce Eskowitz as well as Calvary Media’s Dana Brunetti and Matt Del Piano. Screenwriter Pete Chiarelli (Crazy Rich Asians, The Proposal) has reportedly been tapped to write the script.

Richie confirmed the news via Twitter. “Big things in the works!,” he wrote, sharing a link to the Variety piece.

The film is expected to be more aligned with movies like Mama Mia, which is inspired by ABBA’s songs, rather than biopic-oriented, such as the Freddie Mercury-focused Bohemian Rhapsody and Elton John-based Rocketman.

Richie recently served as a judge on Disney/ABC’s American Idol for Season 18, which premiered in February and then adapted with stay-at-home performances in the wake of the pandemic. Richie was also forced to postpone his 2020 European summer tour to 2021 due to the pandemic.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Lionel Richie

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1340: Bad Bunny
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.